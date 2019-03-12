BCC breaks ground on new health sciences building

BOLIVIA, NC (WECT) - Brunswick Community College held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its new health sciences building.
Slated for completion in early 2020, construction is scheduled to begin March 25. The first classes in the new building will be offered in the 2020 fall semester.
“We are very excited to begin construction of this building,” BCC President Dr. Gene Smith said in a news release. “By investing in a new Health Sciences building, we are planning for the next generation of education and service to Brunswick County.”
The building will consist of 12,160 square feet of newly renovated existing space and 13,750 feet of building addition. Construction is expected to take 390 days to complete, and once it's done, the health sciences building will provide an environment for learning for students entering the healthcare field.
“By devoting additional and more functional space to our instruction of health science students, this in turn helps us provide more well trained healthcare providers for our county’s growing population“ said BCC Executive Vice President Dr. Lois Smith.
Through partial funding from the Connect NC Bond and Brunswick County, the project will cost $6,050,478.
