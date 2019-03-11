WPD: Man says girlfriend stabbed him during dispute

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend Sunday morning, according to Wilmington police.
According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 300 block of S. 15th Street at approximately 7:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers administered first aid to the 911 caller, Joshua Phillip Wamsley, who told them that his girlfriend, Erica Marie Fahey, had stabbed him.
Fahey, 33, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Wamsley, 39, was charged with assault on a female.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.