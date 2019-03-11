Win a luxury handbag or get a great deal on a designer purse at Power of the Purse event

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Win a luxury handbag or score a great deal on a designer purse at an event that helps make sure teenagers have access to the healthcare they need.
Power of the Purse Wilmington benefits Wilmington Health Access for Teens (WHAT) of Coastal Horizons. The event is Tuesday, March 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.
WHAT offers comprehensive primary medical care, mental health, nutrition and prevention services to adolescents and young adults ages 11-24.
Raffle tickets for a Louis Vuitton handbag are $20 and can be purchased online or at the event, where the winner will be announced (one does not have to be present to win).
WECT’s Ashlea Kosikowski and Wilmington’s Bo Dean are the emcees of the event.
Get tickets by calling 790-0187 or visit www.coastalhorizons.org.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.