Wilmington man faces manslaughter charge in overdose death

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington man is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after he allegedly sold heroin to a man who later died of an overdose, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, deputies responded to a residence in the 6600 block of Wood Sorrell Road in response to an overdose on March 3.
When deputies arrived, they found a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.
Lt. Brewer said investigators identified Michael James Tant, 36, as the man who sold heroin to the overdose victim.
Tant was arrested and charged with:
- involuntary manslaughter
- two counts of selling heroin
- two counts of delivering heroin
- possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance
- possession of a Schedule III controlled substance
- possession of drug paraphernalia
He is being held under a $270,000 secured bond.
