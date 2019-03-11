Two arrested on drug charges after three-month investigation by WPD

Two arrested on drug charges after three-month investigation by WPD
Keiosha Lynette Judd, left, and Charles Allen Glover. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)
By Jim Gentry | March 11, 2019 at 9:27 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 9:27 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A three-month investigation by the Wilmington Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Unit ended with the arrest of two people Friday.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of Colwell Avenue and seized 562 bags of heroin, 57 grams of cocaine, 839 MDMA pills, a stolen handgun and more than $1,000 in cash.

Keiosha Lynette Judd, 35, and Charles Allen Glover, 33, are charged with the following:

  • Trafficking heroin
  • Trafficking cocaine
  • Trafficking MDMA
  • Conspiracy to traffic cocaine, heroin, MDMA
  • Possession with intent to sell/distribute heroin
  • Possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine
  • Possession with intent to sell/distribute MDMA
  • Maintain dwelling
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of firearm by felon
  • Possession of stolen firearm
  • 7 counts of misdemeanor child abuse

Judd received a $500,000 bond. Glover received a $750,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.