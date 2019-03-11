Two arrested on drug charges after three-month investigation by WPD

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A three-month investigation by the Wilmington Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Unit ended with the arrest of two people Friday.
Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1900 block of Colwell Avenue and seized 562 bags of heroin, 57 grams of cocaine, 839 MDMA pills, a stolen handgun and more than $1,000 in cash.
Keiosha Lynette Judd, 35, and Charles Allen Glover, 33, are charged with the following:
- Trafficking heroin
- Trafficking cocaine
- Trafficking MDMA
- Conspiracy to traffic cocaine, heroin, MDMA
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute heroin
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute cocaine
- Possession with intent to sell/distribute MDMA
- Maintain dwelling
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of firearm by felon
- Possession of stolen firearm
- 7 counts of misdemeanor child abuse
Judd received a $500,000 bond. Glover received a $750,000 bond.
