TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer takes down traffic lights at Military Cutoff, Wrightsville Ave.

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A tractor-trailer carrying an oversized load from the Port of Wilmington has damaged traffic lights at the intersection of Military Cutoff Road and Wrightsville Avenue Monday morning.
The Wilmington Police Department tweeted around 10:45 a.m. that damage from the accident closed the intersection. As of 11:35 a.m., one northbound lane on Military Cutoff is closed, while the southbound turning lane is closed.
Drivers should try and find alternate routes while crews work to make repairs.
