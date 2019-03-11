A Sunday sweet tooth: Wilmington Dessert Market

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Dessert Market had to open early to due the push for a sweets craving from neighbors.
Hundreds of residents showed up to get a taste of sweet treats from more than 15 different companies.
Each business stacked with as many of their delights as you’d see in regular stores.
Bundt cakes. ice cream and throwback candies such as Charleston Chew were all on display, ready to eat.
Katy Mundy, the event coordinator for the market said she had to warn businesses to bring extra delights because the last one in Winston-Salem sold out.
She said they hope to be back in the area by the fall.
