St. Marks Episcopal Church celebrates 150 years by landscape dedication

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - St. Marks Episcopal Church received a grant from the Cape Fear Garden club for a facelift for its birthday. To celebrate its 150 years, the church added a new landscape.
After the church service Sunday, church members stood outside to dedicate the new landscape to its 150 year anniversary.
Church Senior Warden, Kenneth Chestnut, led the dedication. He said the church has looking forward to the new landscape for two years now.
“The theme when the church received the award was bloom when you’re planted, and so I thought it was important for people to see how we’re blooming with the landscape," Chestnut said.
The $6,565 grant allowed the church to refurbish the old landscape with a new design, new plantings, and an irrigation system. Kenneth said they are planing on building a meditation garden next year.
