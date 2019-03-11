Report: Man arrested after woman walks in on him molesting girl

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man accused of committing repeated sex crimes against a 7-year-old girl he was an acquaintance of.
Homer David Compton, Jr., 47, was arrested on March 9 and charged with six counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Deputies were first called in reference to a sexual assault that had just occurred at an address on Danfield Drive. While reporting to the scene, they were told that the caller and victim had changed locations. Upon arriving at the new location on Pinewood Drive, police met with the victim and her mother who told deputies she walked in on Compton molesting her daughter at the previous address.
The mother stated to police that Compton became upset after initially being caught and had begun making suicidal threats after grabbing a rifle, leading her to take her daughter and leave the scene.
Deputies were able to obtain warrants for Compton’s arrest due to this information and proceeded to return to the address on Danfield Drive. Compton initially refused to leave the house but after a 20 minute negotiation, he agreed to come out unarmed and he was placed under arrest without further incident.
Compton is being held under a $1,250,000 secured bond at the Rowan County Detention Center.
