Northeastern ends Seahawks season in CAA championship

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WECT) - No. 2 Northeastern stormed by the No. 10 UNCW men’s basketball team with a strong second half as the Huskies beat the Seahawks, 80-59, in the quarterfinals of the Conolinal Athletic Association Championship at the North Charleston Coliseum.
In his final college game senior Devontae Cacok led UNCW (10-23) with 21 points and 13 rebounds for his NCAA-leading 24th double-double.
"That's it," said Cacok. "Four years has gone by so quickly. I feel like I have made an impact on UNCW and so happy with everything we have been through."
"He really left a mark on campus, in Wilmingotn, the community," added UNCW coach CB McGratth. "He's aways high fiving kids and always has a smile on his face. He's been great for the basketball program."
Northeastern (21-10) was led by Jordan Roland with 21 points and Bolden Brace added 17 points.
“You have to give Northeastern credit," said McGrath. "They attacked us from the get-go. We didn’t really have much fight back. They came out and executed exactly what they wanted to do. They’re a heckuva team.”
Junior forward Jeantal Cylla, who led UNCW with 23 points in Saturday’s opening round win over Elon, was the only other player in double digits with 12 points.
“We just didn’t have anything in the tank,” said McGarth. Offensive rebounds we had one at half and that’s just not our game. They did a good job of boxing us out and being more aggressive."
Seahawk freshman point guard Kai Toews, became the CAA’s single season leader with four assists on Sunday. He finished his first season in college play with 253 assists, breaking the league’s single season record of 251 dimes shared by George Mason’s Curtis McCants (1994-95) and Navy’s Doug Wojcik (1985-86).
