New Hanover school board apologizes for use of ‘Monopoly-like’ slavery game

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education apologized on Monday for a controversial Monopoly-like game used to teach slavery to fourth-grade students at a Wilmington elementary.
“[The board] shares the community’s concern over the Black History Month lesson at Codington Elementary School,” a statement issued on behalf of board chair Lisa Estep stated. "We understand the stated purpose of the lesson, but we do not believe the strategy of using this game to teach historical facts about a topic as sensitive and painful as slavery was appropriate.
“Though it was not the intention of our educators to downplay or trivialize slavery, we realize that it has caused angst and heartache within our community. We apologize for any hurt this may have caused.”
A grandmother, who is African-American and identified herself as Denett, reached out to WECT last week after her granddaughter brought home papers from the board game.
In the Underground Railroad board game called Escaping Slavery, teachers gave students a Freedom Punch Card, that reads, “If your group runs into trouble four times, you will be severely punished and sent back to the plantation to work as a slave.”
Denett’s granddaughter said the teacher told students to write their “slave name” on the back of the card.
“After the four punches, were they going to hang them? Were they going to kill them? What else was going to go on after this?" Denett asked. "You’re teaching these kids: slave, plantation.”
The game papers show cartoon character depictions of slave families and shackles.
“Slavery is not a game,” said Denett. “It happened to Black people. It happened to my ancestors. They were slaves.”
A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Board of Education on Friday emailed a statement that said the activity was conducted in small groups with students discussing it with the teacher.
“The overall purpose was to help dispel some of the myths about slavery and help students understand that it was a horrible ordeal,” the statement read.
In the same emailed statement to WECT, Codington Elementary Principal Graham Elmore wrote that fourth grade social studies teachers used the “Monopoly-like game” in January, and it was obtained from the educational website Teachers Pay Teachers.
“The purpose was to play a role to increase interest and enthusiasm for historical events,” the principal wrote. “The teachers wanted to share how the people communicated and worked for change and equality in their communities.”
The assignment, copyrighted by Wise Guys, can be found on the Teachers Pay Teachers website.
“This activity is by no means intended to disregard the fact that slavery was an inhumane and unnecessary period for so many people,” according to the product description.
The board game is part of a larger activity teachers have used for the past two years, according to Elmore. The principal confirmed a card in the game references going back to the plantation, but there was “no emphasis on picking any names,” according to a spokesperson.
“Many of the activities in the game related to vocabulary relating to Underground Railroad, interpreting quotes from Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglas, and Abraham Lincoln," Elmore wrote. "They also researched facts and statistics related to slavery and the Underground Railroad and the Civil War.”
The unit was conducted to satisfy required NC Social Studies standards, the principal wrote.
Chair Lisa Estep, in Monday’s statement, said the New Hanover County Board of Education has requested a report about the matter from Superintendent Tim Markley and his staff who have oversight over classroom instruction and curriculum in the school system.
“Assistant Superintendent Dr. LaChawn Smith met with the principal and teachers for a discussion on the issue and about how the district can support our educators with this issue in the future,” Estep said in the statement. “The district has already begun some work in the area of making improvements in cultural competency.”
The school board said it already begun implicit bias training which all principals will have to undergo in June, and will implement “further actions in the area of cultural competency to ensure that instances as this one are not repeated.”
“We have a very diverse student body and school staff, and we are working to bring cultural sensitivity to the forefront to support that diversity. It is unfortunate that this incident occurred. Moving forward, the Board will follow up to ensure that these actions are implemented,” Estep said in the statement.
