NC man accused of strangling ex-girlfriend’s kitten as a threat

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WITN) - A man remains in jail after deputies say he strangled his ex-girlfriend’s kitten, leaving it outside her home as a threat.
Onslow County deputies arrested Darwin Robinson, Jr. on Saturday.
The 21-year-old is charged with felony animal cruelty, communicating threats and injury to personal property.
Deputies say Robinson killed the grey kitten and placed its body in the woman's driveway before calling her and threatening to do the same thing to her brother. The man broke the victim's cell phone and left it also in the driveway, deputies said.
Robinson went before a judge this morning. He has been ordered to avoid contact with his ex-girlfriend and his bond remains at $3,500.
