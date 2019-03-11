Local artists host art show, encourage customers to buy local

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Local artists showed their work at the tenth annual Made in NC showcase hosted by the Brooklyn Arts Center.
All art either made in the Port City, or somewhere in North Carolina.
“Buy local, local. That’s key,” Rich Leder , the executive director of the Brooklyn Arts Center, said.
Pottery, original clothing, as well as jewelry were all put on display as customers toured the area to find something eye-catching.
Those at the event could also purchase raffle tickets and buy food at a food truck sitting outside.
The artists said being around a supportive environment and seeing familiar faces improves their experience.
“It’s a lot of fun seeing repeat faces and people who always come out or follow you on social media and they want to support you," Lauren Rogers said.
“It’s a lot of fun connecting with all the different vendors and being around such a creative energy,” she said.
