How to stay one step ahead spring allergy season

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - No only is tree pollination in full swing in February and March, but so is allergy season.
Trademark symptoms of allergy season such as sneezing, coughing, and a runny nose are beginning to affect Wilmington locals as spring seasonal temperatures creep in.
Trees known to the Wilmington area such as the juniper, birch and oak varietals are responsible for much of the visually apparent pollen production that covers the Cape Fear region. As pollinating grass makes an introduction later in the season, this initial wave of pollen is a sign for what’s to come.
Avoiding allergic reactions early on is always a good idea, especially if an individual’s symptoms typically occur every year. Engaging in practices such as monitoring pollen levels daily, keeping windows closed, and embracing a consistent regimen of nasal rinses are proven to be effective in resisting an allergic reaction.
Additionally, keep in mind that the amount of pollen in the air tends to reach peak levels in the mornings.
Experts recommend that those affected by allergies could take nasal steroid sprays such as Flonase and Nasacort on a daily basis, which are most effective. Medications consisting of antihistamines, including Benadryl and Claritin, may be used as needed.
