First Alert Forecast: a couple of temperature swings for the week ahead

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello! Whew... With the Saturday night time change and a few gusty showers Sunday night, you might be a little extra groggy this Monday. If not, good for you! If so, take heart because this week will feature mostly nice and settled weather: shower chances will be on the low end and relegated to Monday and Friday. As you check out your First Alert Planning Forecast, please notice a few temperature highlights...