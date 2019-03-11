First Alert Forecast: a couple of temperature swings for the week ahead

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello! Whew... With the Saturday night time change and a few gusty showers Sunday night, you might be a little extra groggy this Monday. If not, good for you! If so, take heart because this week will feature mostly nice and settled weather: shower chances will be on the low end and relegated to Monday and Friday. As you check out your First Alert Planning Forecast, please notice a few temperature highlights...
A mellow, mild Monday: Expect afternoon readings mainly in the lower 70s - just a tad lower than Sunday - amid light northerly breezes.
Cool, crisp midweek nights: Temperatures are likely to be at least as low as the 40s at most early bus stops Tuesday to Thursday.
Late week warmth: Expect 60s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday, but southwest breezes should reintroduce 70s by Thursday and Friday.
