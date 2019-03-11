First Alert Forecast: bright with a few temperature swings this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Monday to you! Hopefully the extra hour of sunlight yesterday made up for the one-hour loss of sleep! The time change is an early sign that spring is near and will officially arrive Wednesday, March 20. The week ahead will feature seasonable temperatures and above normal temperatures while staying mainly dry through Thursday. As you check out your First Alert Planning Forecast, please notice a few temperature highlights...
- Through midweek highs and lows will run near normal with 60s in the afternoon and 40s overnight. Enjoy plenty of sunshine and sunsets in the bottom of the 7 o’clock hour.
- Spring-like 70s bounce back Thursday and Friday before cooling down to the 60s over the weekend as a cold front wiggles through the area.
- Odds for showers will be near zero Tuesday through Thursday, increase 30-40% Friday and Saturday then drop to near zero again Sunday into early next week.
