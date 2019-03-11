Displaced residents move into new housing before FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering program ends

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program ends on March 13. Residents using the program moved out of the hotels they’ve been living in for five months, and into other housing FEMA set up for them.
David Poppe lived in the Cape Fear Hotel Apartments before the hurricane. FEMA TSA placed him in the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Wilmington. Poppe moved out of his hotel Sunday and into his new trailer home in Wilmington.
“This particular program is ending but FEMA came in, just gangbusters, right at the end for my final check out for the canceling of our TSA program, they got me this wonderful trailer," Poppe said.
The group Cape Fear Volunteer helped Poppe move to his new temporary home. Roger Hamrick helps with the group often and feels obligated to volunteer.
“I know we helped someone yesterday who had been in a hotel and they just could not wait to get back into a place that felt like it was theirs," Hamrick said.
That’s exactly how Poppe felt when he arrived to his new trailer home. When he walked out of his car to his new home, Poppe said he was blown away that he can finally call this place home. Poppe also got a new job not too long ago.
“Getting my new place, new job, and I can’t say enough good things about everybody that I’ve worked with," Poppe said.
He said working with FEMA has brought on some frustration, but that usually comes with being part of a big organization. FEMA representatives were waiting for him at his new trailer to sign the papers and hand over the keys to his new temporary home.
FEMA spokesperson John Mills said displaced residents continued eligibility for FEMA housing is determined monthly on a case by case basis.
