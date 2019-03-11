Daylight Saving Time: Enduring myths and a push to do away with changing the clocks

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The semi-annual changing of the clocks is the closest thing humanity has to time travel — but it’s a practice that a lot of Americans would rather the country move away from.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) has re-introduced a bill to do away with Daylight Saving Time, which is observed from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November. The bill would keep that period year-round, and stop reverting back to Standard Time for four months out of the year.
The reasons listed in the bill information released by Rubio’s office cite many of the enduring myths about Daylight Saving Time, and where it came from.
Myth: Daylight Saving Time saves energy
The first Daylight Saving Time in the United States was enacted in March of 1918, as countries around the world worked to try to reduce coal consumption during World War I.
In the early 1940s, a year-round Daylight Saving Time was enacted, again to conserve energy. The same reasoning was used during the 1970s energy crisis.
But these days, energy savings by shifting the daylight hours around is relatively minimal.
Instead, the main reason for “springing forward” is to allow for more daylight hours after the traditional workday — a practice lauded by restaurants and retail establishments, as more light in the evening generally leads to more business.
Ed Wolverton of Wilmington Downtown Inc. said it’s hard to know if Daylight Saving Time has a direct effect on local businesses, but that there is something to the idea that businesses stay open longer in the summer months, and do more business.
In Wilmington, where tourism makes up hundreds of millions of dollars in local revenue, Daylight Saving Time lines up almost perfectly with tourism season.
For those under the impression Daylight Saving Time was invented to benefit farmers — that is false.
Farmers are by and large against the practice, as the sun coming up later in the morning means they have less time to process crops and get to market.
Rubio’s bill addresses agriculture, saying removing the time change would allow for “synergy” on farms that is not possible currently.
