City, county & schools spent $9 million settling lawsuits over 5+ years

“The plaintiff further agrees not to provide interviews or information to any news reporter, news media organization, or the like, or to any website, concerning the terms of the settlement…. The plaintiff agrees not to make any comments on social media about either the terms of this Settlement and Release or about the law enforcement videos from the June 2013 incident that is the basis of the Complaint and which have been provided to the plaintiff in discovery under a protective order…. If the plaintiff are asked by anyone about the terms or conditions of this Settlement and Release, he will limit his response to the following: ‘The matter has been resolved.’ If the plaintiff is asked by anyone about the videos, he will limit his response to the following: ‘No comment.’”