Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

By Jim Gentry | March 11, 2019 at 3:49 AM EST - Updated March 11 at 4:05 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Jonathan Ryan Norris, 34, went missing from Lanvale Road in Leland and is possibly in the Wilmington area.

He is 5′9 and weighs about 160 pounds with blue eyes.

Norris has a tattoo of the name “Chloe” on his left arm and a tattoo of a panther on his right arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Swanner at 910-713-6082 or call 911.

