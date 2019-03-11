Boil water advisory issued for residents at Sawmill Point Condos in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Residents at the Sawmill Point Condominiums on Nutt Street are under a boil water advisory as crews with the CFPUA work to repair a damaged water main.
The utility said approximately 275 residents are experiencing low water pressure or outages after a contractor damaged a water main near the complex.
As a precaution, a boil water advisory is in effect while crews work to repair the main. CFPUA will issue notifications when the advisory is lifted.
Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. Alternatively, they may use another water source such as bottled water.
Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.
Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.
