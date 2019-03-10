Wrightsville Beach Marathon draws thousands, including man running backwards

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Thousands woke up bright and early to compete in the Wrightsville Beach Marathon Saturday.
A full marathon, half marathon and marathon relay played center stage to the Marathon Madness.
One runner, Tracy McCullen, ran the entire marathon backwards. Tracy has been training for months to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club in Wilmington.
Ultramarathon runner Charlie Engle was McCullen’s pacer.
McCullen raised more than $25,000, and said he expects that to double in the next week.
Running in the half marathon was Peyton Chitty. Chitty, who is a counselor and track coach at Ashley High School, runs with a pacemaker.
About a month ago, Chitty qualified to run in the 2019 Boston Marathon. Sunday, he qualified for the New York City Half Marathon with a time of one hour and 30 minutes.
Chitty got the pacemaker three years ago after he collapsed to the ground and almost died due to an irregular heartbeat during a run.
“Luckily I had a doctor who told me to keep doing what I was doing,” Chitty said. “
“Most doctors want you to stop everything and be a couch potato, but he encouraged me to keep running,” he said.
Chitty runs 11 to 12 miles every morning, and said that a light week for him is 40 miles, running five days a week.
Both runners said they’ll take the next few weeks off.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.