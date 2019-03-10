UNCW Baseball extends winning streak to 3

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Junior Cole Weiss extended his hitting streak to seven games on Saturday helping the Seahawks to a doubleheader sweep of Siena at Brooks Field.
The Seahawks ran their winning streak to three game, to improve their record to 9-7.
Weiss drove in two runs in the opener and later knocked in five in the nightcap rout.
He has driven in runs in each of those games and has totaled 18 runs batted in during that span.
Red-shirt freshman Brody Lawson notched his second win of the year by striking out a career-high 11 over five-plus innings in game two.
The Seahawks will look to sweep the series tomorrow, first pitch is set for 1 p.m.
