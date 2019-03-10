Student put their hunter skills to test for annual Hunter’s Safety Competition

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WECT) - Middle and high school students from across the state put their hunting skills to the test for the annual Hunter’s Safety Competition at the New Hanover County Law Enforcement Center in Castle Hayne Saturday.
The competition had 40 teams with 20 kids on each team, participating in four events. Those events consists of clay pigeon shooting, an archery competition and safely shooting a rifle.
State Archery Education Coordinator Lee Scripture said this event allows the kids to showcase the skills they’ve been working on all year.
“This is one of the events our kids participate in school and like any athletic event it needs to be a culminating event and this is it these kids will have worked for all year," Scripture said.
“This gives them the chance to recognize their skills when they get here to compete and they see other kids and to practice those hunter safety skills that we teach," he said.
Winners compete in Ellerbe, North Carolina at the end of the month.
