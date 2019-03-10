Seahawks advance to CAA quarterfinals after win over Elon

CHARLESTON, SC (WECT) - Jeantal Cylla scored a team-high 23 points to lead No. 10 UNCW past No. 7 Elon, 93-86, in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association basketball tournament on Saturday.
UNCW (10-22) advances to face No. 2 Northeastern in the quarterfinals Sunday at 6 p.m.
The Seahawks had six players in double figures for the first time this season.
Cylla’s 23 points was one shy of his career high. Devontae Cacok added 16 points and 12 rebounds, Jaylen Sim scored a career-high 13 points, Ty Gadsden chipped in with 12, and Kai Toews and Jay Estime each had 10.
“We had six guys in double figures and that was huge for us'" said UNCW coach CB McGrath. “Different guys stepped up and hit shots.”
Elon (11-21) was led by Seven Santa Ana who had 26 points.”We didn’t close out the game they way we wanted to," said McGrath. “We didn’t make free throws and had a few turnovers.
But they turned up the pressure on us and that’s what they had to do.
They had a bunch of fouls to give. But we held on.”In the game Toews broke UNCW’s Rick Alessi’s single season assist record. Toew’s has 249 assists this season breaking the old record of 244.
