No. 3 UNC tops No. 4 Duke 79-70 to clinch share of ACC title

Duke: There's no doubt the Blue Devils are a different team without Williamson, a national player of the year candidate and possible No. 1 overall NBA draft pick if he goes pro. The question is how soon he might be back, with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski expressing optimism that he could be back for next week's ACC Tournament in Charlotte. Without him, Barrett and Cam Reddish (23 points) had to carry the load offensively and had trouble keeping up with UNC once the Tar Heels got rolling.