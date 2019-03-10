Monkey Junction home considered total loss after fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a house fire just before five p.m. Saturday night. According to Captain Colin Simpson, the home is a total loss.
New Hanover County dispatch confirmed crews were called to 406 Silver Lake Road around 4:50 p.m., and said no one was home at the time of the fire. No one in the area was hurt.
Crews responding to the incident closed Silver Lake Road for about two hours from Ilex Drive to Carolina Beach Road. Duke Energy was called to turn off the power to the home as well.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.
