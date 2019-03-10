Man dies after boat capsizes off of Lea Island

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - One man died Sunday after a boat he was on capsized off of Lea Island, according to an officer with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
According to Master Officer William David Sellers with the Resources Commission, the man and two other men, all whose names are not being released at this time, were out fishing on the north end of Lea Island, in-between Topsail Beach and Figure Eight Island. The call came in around 11:15 a.m. from the man’s son, who was onboard.
The 19-foot fiberglass flat bottom boat was about 50 to 100 yards off of the shore when a wave came from behind and capsized the boat, Sellers said. According to Sellers, none of the men onboard were wearing life jackets.
The men were able to pull themselves up on top of the boat initially after they were thrown off, but the waves continued to knock them off, Sellers said. The two men who survived pulled the other man ashore and did CPR. According to Sellers, the man was pronounced dead on arrival.
Sellers said they’re not sure of the cause of death.
“I’m not going to speculate on what caused it. It could’ve been a combination of hypothermia, taking on water. We’re just not sure,” Sellers said.
Sellers said the man who died was 58-years-old and from Maryland. He and his son were visiting his longtime friend who was operating the boat.
The other two men, ages 25 and 59, were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Emergency Department North on Scotts Hill Medical Drive in Wilmington. They were both treated for hypothermia and released.
The Coast Guard, Pender Emergency Services and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission responded to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
