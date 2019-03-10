Lady Seahawks enter CAA Tournament as No. 3 Seed.

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW will head into the Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament championship as a No. 3 seed on Thursday, March 14th, at the University of Delaware.
The Seahawks completed the regular season at 18-11 overall and 11-7 in the CAA, after finishing the regular season with a 66-62 victory over the College of Charleston on Friday.
UNCW joined Towson and Delaware in a tie for third place in the final regular season league standings, but earned the higher seed as a result of their 66-63 victory over James Madison in January.
UNCW will take on sixth-seeded Northeastern in a quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m and the tournament will start on Wednesday, March 13th, with a pair of first round games before the quarterfinals.
The semifinals are set for Friday, March 15th, before the championship game is played on Saturday, March 16th at 1 p.m.
Here’s a breakdown of the schedule.
2019 Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Basketball Championship
Mar. 13-16 | Bob Carpenter Center | Newark, Del.
Wednesday, Mar. 13 – First Round
Game 1: No. 8 Elon vs. No. 9 Hofstra, Noon
Game 2: No. 7 William & Mary vs. No. 10 Col. of Charleston, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 14 – Quarterfinals
Game 3: No. 1 James Madison vs. Game 1 winner, Noon
Game 4: No. 4 Towson vs. No. 5 Delaware, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 2 Drexel vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 UNCW vs. No. 6 Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Mar. 15 – Semifinals
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Mar. 16 – Championship
Game 9: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
