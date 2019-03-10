First Alert Forecast: possible storms tonight, sunshine for the week ahead

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hope you enjoyed your weekend!
The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Cape Fear Region under a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon and overnight. The main threat tonight will the potential for some heavy downpours, gusty winds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm embedded. Be sure to have your WECT First Alert Weather app handy as this frontal system passes over. You can check out interactive radar, hour by hour forecasts, forecast videos and if a watch or a warning is issued by NWS it will alert you right on your mobile device!
Heading into the week ahead the sunglasses will be needed once again! Mostly clear skies will be overhead as we head through the work and school week!
Here’s a look at Wilmington’s 7day planning forecast. However your weather app is tailored to your exact location! Check it out!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.