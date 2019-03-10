First Alert Forecast: possible storms tonight, sunshine for the week ahead

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the Cape Fear Region under a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon and overnight. The main threat tonight will the potential for some heavy downpours, gusty winds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm embedded. Be sure to have your WECT First Alert Weather app handy as this frontal system passes over. You can check out interactive radar, hour by hour forecasts, forecast videos and if a watch or a warning is issued by NWS it will alert you right on your mobile device!