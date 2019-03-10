First Alert Forecast: low but mentionable storm threat for Sunday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! We hope you’re making the most of your 47-hour “spring forward” weekend! Now that Daylight Saving Time is here, you’ll notice a much later 7:15 p.m. sunset. We also would like you to stay alert for what the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center terms a “marginal risk” of severe storms for most of the Cape Fear Region Sunday afternoon and night. Basically, a front could cobble together enough ingredients to generate scattered showers and isolated storms, and a couple of these cells could produce gusty winds. Upon the passage of this front, most of the week ahead will feature nice and tranquil weather. Catch your forecast for Wilmington here and be sure to tap into your extended forecast from your exact location on the WECT Weather App!