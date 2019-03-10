Dozens of residents attend Surf City Dune workshop to talk about restoration

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) - Surf City’s welcome center was a packed house Saturday with people to discuss upcoming sand dune restoration after the dunes were washed away by Hurricane Florence.
Spencer Rogers, a coastal construction and erosion specialist with the group Sea Grant, gave a presentation on the steps to restoring the dunes. He says one of the best ways is to plant vegetation on the dunes.
Surf City Mayor Doug Medline said he wants to do all we can to have the dunes back to normal by May.
“We’re hauling sand in. We’re pushing sand up and then we’ll have some type of beach grass system so that we can do it," he said.
“If we buy each grass in a large amount, then it will be a lot cheaper than each person going and trying to buy their own grass,” Mayor Medlin said.
The town plans to have all dunes re-nourished by tourist season, but may not have all the vegetation planted in time.
