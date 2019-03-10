Community holds conversation about safety

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Neighbors gathered Saturday in downtown Wilmington to give their input on safety in the area.
The forum brought about dozens of residents, ready to speak and listen. Some residents took the floor to give their opinions on what they feel should be done to make their neighborhoods as safe as possible. Some talked about using federal money to improve communities.
“We need jobs, we need healthcare, we need green space," Daryl Atkinson, Co-Director of Forward Justice., said.
“We don’t need to be in a food desert to make sure our communities can thrive as well and produce those same public safety outcomes [as other communities]," he said.
A major point of discussion was how not every neighborhood is equal. Community members there said affordable housing is an issue.
At the end of the meeting, there was an open discussion about how to change public policy and be effective at it.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.