Cape Fear Sea Devils basketball teams head to national championship

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cape Fear mens’s and women’s basketball each punched a ticket to the national championship on Saturday.
The No. 1 seeded Sea Devil men’s basketball took down No. 2 USC Salkehatchie at Pinehurst, NC, 79-73, to win the Region X- District J championship.
They will now wait for their opponent to play in the national championship next Monday in Hutchinson, Kansas.
As for the lady Sea Devils, they beat No. 1 seeded Bryant and Stratton as a No. 3 seed 66-60 in Louisburg, NC to win the Region X- District J championship.
They’ll play for their national title next Tuesday in Harrison, Arkansas.
