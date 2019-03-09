Yard sales for March 9

New Hanover County

6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

1200 N. 23rd Street suite 113, Wilmington

Children’s, baby, and adult clothing. Hot dogs, baked goods, and more. Vendor spots sold.

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

4853 Masonboro Loop Road, Wilmington (Harbor United Methodist Church)

My Mothers of Preschoolers group is having a huge yard sale. Items have been donated by 40+ families and all profits will benefit Harbor Mothers of Preschoolers - a nonprofit organization.

7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

3416 Marsh Hawk court, Wilmington

Baby items, kids items, household items

6 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

1464 Eastbourne Drive, Wilmington

Furniture, sports equipment, video games, clothing, etc.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.}

7404 Bright Leaf Road, Wilmington

Books, household, clothes, crystal, Marine glasses and Bar-ware, Art and more

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

200 Wagon Wheel Way, Wilmington (Ogden)

Furniture (dining room table and chairs, 2 piece desk, curio cabinet,) house hold goods, pictures, Christmas items, outdoor chairs, and more.

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

242 Longleaf Acres Drive, Wilmington

Full bedroom suites, china cabinet, clothes - marine items, boat items - full house/yard sale. Anything and everything must go.

8 a.m. - ?

125 McCormick lane, Wilmington

Tools , riding lawnmower, housewares and miscellaneous items.

8 a.m. - 1 pm.

225 Fort Fisher Blvd S., Kure Beach

Furniture, Dishes and Movies etc

8 a.m. - ?

1918 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington

Books electronics silverware furniture

Columbus County

8 a.m. - ?

189 Coxtown Road, Tabor City

All size of clothes, small furniture items, vintage wedding dresses, antique rocker high chair, and more

