Yard sales for March 9

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
New Hanover County
6 a.m. – 2 p.m.
1200 N. 23rd Street suite 113, Wilmington
Children’s, baby, and adult clothing. Hot dogs, baked goods, and more. Vendor spots sold.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
4853 Masonboro Loop Road, Wilmington (Harbor United Methodist Church)
My Mothers of Preschoolers group is having a huge yard sale. Items have been donated by 40+ families and all profits will benefit Harbor Mothers of Preschoolers - a nonprofit organization.
7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
3416 Marsh Hawk court, Wilmington
Baby items, kids items, household items
6 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
1464 Eastbourne Drive, Wilmington
Furniture, sports equipment, video games, clothing, etc.
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.}
7404 Bright Leaf Road, Wilmington
Books, household, clothes, crystal, Marine glasses and Bar-ware, Art and more
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
200 Wagon Wheel Way, Wilmington (Ogden)
Furniture (dining room table and chairs, 2 piece desk, curio cabinet,) house hold goods, pictures, Christmas items, outdoor chairs, and more.
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
242 Longleaf Acres Drive, Wilmington
Full bedroom suites, china cabinet, clothes - marine items, boat items - full house/yard sale. Anything and everything must go.
8 a.m. - ?
125 McCormick lane, Wilmington
Tools , riding lawnmower, housewares and miscellaneous items.
8 a.m. - 1 pm.
225 Fort Fisher Blvd S., Kure Beach
Furniture, Dishes and Movies etc
8 a.m. - ?
1918 Carolina Beach Road, Wilmington
Books electronics silverware furniture
Columbus County
8 a.m. - ?
189 Coxtown Road, Tabor City
All size of clothes, small furniture items, vintage wedding dresses, antique rocker high chair, and more
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.