WPD: One injured in Friday night shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18 year old with injuries Friday night.
Authorities say officers responded to the 200 block of South 12th street around 5 pm on Friday in reference to a Shotspotter notification of multiple rounds fired. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. EMS transported the victim to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
The investigation is on-going.
Anyone with info is asked to contact WPD at 910-343-3609 or use text a tip.
