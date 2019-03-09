First Alert Forecast: shower and storm chances to end the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hope you're enjoying your weekend so far!
Definitely won’t be needing a jacket to warm you up tomorrow! A warm front will move north tomorrow cranking up temperatures across the area into the 70s! However, you may need that rain jacket as you leave the house. A cold front will cross the Cape Fear in the evening hours bringing with it the chance for gusty showers and possibly some stronger, isolated storms.
The skies will begin clearing through Monday and open up to mainly clear skies through the week and cooler temperatures!
