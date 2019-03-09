First Alert Forecast: fronts bringing weekend shower and storm chances

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast as we get ready to launch into “spring forward” weekend! A couple of fronts will put their fingerprints on your Cape Fear Region forecast as they approach and ultimately pass through. Check the specs on them here...
SATURDAY: Between front number one and front number two, expect a benign weather day with light and variable breezes and a low profile shower 20-30% shower chance. Temperatures should again climb to the 60s before our 6:14 p.m. sunset which, by the way, will be our last 6 o’clock hour sunset until autumn.
SUNDAY: Partial sun and southwest breezes will energize temperatures to the 70s for most towns. As front number two approaches, isolated showers and gusty storms will become possible. There is a chance the Cape Fear Region will just miss this raucous weather, but it is worth planning to stay alert for. For tips on staying severe weather alert, check out my story here
NEXT WEEK: Expect some leftover showers Monday and a slightly cooler high in the upper 60s. Mainly dry Tuesday to Thursday. Highs dip to the lower 60s Tuesday but are back in the 70s to end the week. Next significant round of showers and storms are likely Friday.
Lastly... remember to spring your clocks forward one hour tonight! It is also a great time to check your smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector batteries. Thanks for keeping updated with your First Alert Forecast on all of our platforms, including the WECT Weather App, throughout the weekend!
