UNCW men’s basketball ready for run in conference tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team will try to keep its season alive when it plays Elon in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Saturday at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Seahawk senior Devontae Cacok has been telling his teammates one thing.
“You win and you advance,” Cacok said. “The people that come out on top go to the NCAA tournament.”
“We are just focused on Elon and know if we lose, our season is over,” added UNCW coach CB McGrath. “Everyone has their backs against the wall and trying to play as many games as they can to win the CAA championship.”
No. 7 Elon (11-20, 7-11 CAA) swept the regular season series against No. 10 UNCW (9-22, 5-13). Trying to contain Phoenix standouts Tyler Seibring and Steven Santa Ana will be key to the Seahawks chances of winning.
“We have to focus on those guys, and we haven’t done a very good job on them defensively,” said McGrath. “We have talked a lot about defending the (3-point shot), and everyone talks about it when they play Elon because they lead the league in 3-point makes per game.”
One of UNCW’s five conference wins came against top-seed Hofstra, which gives the Seahawks belief they have the ability to win on Saturday.
“It’s us having that type of mentality of going out and taking care of business and do what we need to do as us being the underdogs, and keep going from there,” said Cacok.
UNCW is trying to become the highest seed to advance to the CAA tournament final. In 1993, East Carolina won the tournament as the seventh seed.
