UNCW baseball rockets past Toledo

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Freshman Brooks Baldwin drove in four runs to lead UNCW over Toledo, 13-5, at Brooks Field on Thursday.
UNCW (7-7) blew open the game in the sixth inning by scoring seven runs without a hit. Toledo (5-6) used three pitchers in the inning, giving up six walks to go along with an error and a hit batsman.
Justin Crump (0-1), who missed the 2017 and 2018 seasons due to injury, earned his first win since April 13, 2016. He struck out a career-high seven in three innings of relief.
The Seahawks open a three-game series against Siena with a noon doubleheader on Saturday.
