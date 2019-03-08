'Swamp Thing’ looking for paid extras during filming March 13-14

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A TV series shooting in Wilmington is looking for paid extras to be in some scenes.
Swamp Thing, a Warner Bros. series, wants adults from ages mid-20s to 60s for filming of CDC headquarters scenes on March 13-14.
The crew is looking for the following roles, all of which should have a clean cut, professional look:
- CDC officials
- CDC physicians
- CDC chemist
Those submitting should be able to provide their own business casual or business professional attire and must be available on both filming dates.
If interested, email SwampThingBg@twcastandrecruit.com, Subject Line: CDC Headquarters.
The email should include the following in list form:
Two recent photos (a body and head shot, may be taken with phone); Name, Phone Number, Age, Location (City, State); Height, Weight, Shirt Size, Pant Size, Jacket Size (if applicable), Dress Size (if applicable), Shoe Size, and a description of any tattoos or piercings. Submissions will not be considered if this information is not listed in the email.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.