Rehab work on G.V. Barbee Bridge in Oak Island progressing

OAK ISLAND, NC (WECT) - The G.V. Barbee Bridge in Oak Island is expected to reopen on time as crews continue work on a $15.8 million rehabilitation project.
The bridge has been closed since October 2018 as crews replace 28 spans on the bridge, replace the roadway surface, and upgrade the existing barrier rail.
In an email to the Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce, officials with the NCDOT said the bridge project is progressing well.
“We are over half-way complete with the new concrete riding surface for the bridge,” the email stated. “Expansion joints must be replaced once this work is complete. Preparation to anchor the 2-bar metal railing on the concrete barrier for bicycle and pedestrian protection is underway. And the repair work on the substructure underneath the bridge continues.”
Once the bridge has been reopened to traffic, crews will begin the process of paving East Oak Island Drive.
NCDOT officials also shot down a rumor claiming the bridge will reopen on March 15 to one lane of traffic.
“Unfortunately, this rumor is not true, and we have attempted to address this as we have continued to hear about it,” officials stated in the email.
The bridge is on schedule to reopen on April 15.
