NHC Schools Title IX committee meets for first time

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - School board members, high school principals, administrators, athletic directors and others held a Title IX meeting at the New Hanover County Board of Education building Thursday to discuss a wide range of issues.
The 23-person committee was mainly concerned with addressing sexual assault and harassment issues since the school system is facing several complaints about the mishandling of alleged cases of sexual misconduct.
A decision was made to form two sub-committees, one that will focus on changing current board policies, and the other on writing procedures for New Hanover County.
“What I know is if we don't teach these things early, if we don’t have accountability and policies and procedures around behaviors and really talk about what’s OK and what’s not OK — boundaries consent — then we are creating a larger problem as (students) move through the system," said Andrea Stough, an advocate outreach coordinator. "It’s really important as they are younger to really educate around those issues.”
Although Title IX is a federal statute created to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex in any education program or federally funded activity, there isn't much guidance on how policies should be carried out in NHC schools.
Another area of concern was who wasn’t included on the committee. Law enforcement and the Department of Social Services were mentioned by several committee members because they investigate these sexual misconduct and abuse allegations. There are also no students on the committee but members discussed ways to include them.
Dr. Tim Markley, superintendent of New Hanover County Schools, said only one Title IX complaint has been filed in the county but Stough seemed to think that number is low.
"You wonder if there is something missing," Stough said. "We know how common abuse is and we know how common violence is. It is one in four and one in six for a lot of these behaviors. It’s happening and it’s happening to our students so if we only have one report, I wonder where the disconnect is happening."
Amber Resetar, the director of Title IX compliance at UNCW, is encouraged by Thursday's meeting and hopes it will lead to positive changes.
“As a practitioner of the Title IX field, one of the things we’ve seen over the last few years is a discussion on how K-12 is sort of lagging a little behind,” Resetar said. "This is a real opportunity to pave the way in a manner that not a lot of districts have across the country.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.