New Hanover County Title IX committee meets for first time

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County Title IX committee met for the first time today at the New Hanover County Board of Education building.
23 officials from schools in the county met to discuss improving the system’s Title IX policy.
Two separate subcommittees were formed. One for policy and the other for procedure.
The group discussed the current and proposed regulations of the policies already in place and went on to what they are doing as a system from there.
New Hanover County Superintendent, Dr. Tim Markley headed the discussion along with Lisa Estep. Currently schools require teachers to go through training throughout the year. The training however, does not focus on Title IX specifically, but more on harassment and how to properly address the issues.
Issues were addressed about making it easier for students to come forward about any wrongdoing towards them. Currently, the system is very difficult to navigate online when reporting a grievance and the goal is to make it easier.
To combat this, New Hanover County Board of Education has put the Title IX details on the home page of their website.
In the next meeting, the committee wants to discuss how to include law enforcement, students, as well as middle and elementary school teachers into the mix.
One member stressed the importance of having students on the board to give a firsthand input. Also, saying that it is important to have teachers from middle and elementary schools because children need to learn at an early age what is right from wrong.
The next meeting is set to take place on March 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the Board of Education building.
