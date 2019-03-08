NC deputies save woman trapped inside burning home

NAKINA, NC (WECT) - Two Columbus County deputies are being credited with saving a 75-year-old woman trapped inside a burning home early Thursday morning.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to the fire on Reaves Ferry Road in Nakina around 12:30 a.m.
The homeowner, Alma Faulk Long, was trapped inside after previous attempts to get her out of the residence through a window failed.
First Sgt. J. McPherson and Sgt. P. Herring heard the call and responded to the home to help.
McPherson tried to enter the home through an adjacent window but the flames from the blaze were too strong.
The deputies managed to find another window and successfully lifted Long out of the burning home.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
“We want to recognize First Sgt. J. McPherson and Sgt. P. Herring for their bravery and quick thinking,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Mrs. Long is able to hug her family tonight because of these heroes.”
