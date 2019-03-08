Man denied new trial in death of Michael Jordan’s father

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Judge Winston Gilchrist denied an evidentiary hearing for Daniel Green, a man convicted in the killing of Michael Jordan's father more than 25 years ago, according to court documents.
“I received a phone call Wednesday afternoon from one of the attorneys in the Attorney General’s Office that they received an email from Judge Gilchrist’s administrative assistant addressed to the parties that the judge was denying the defendant’s motion for an evidentiary hearing and that he was also denying and dismissing the motion for appropriate relief,” said Johnson Britt, the former District Attorney in Robeson County who prosecuted Green and Larry Demery for the murder of James Jordan.
Green is identified as the triggerman in James Jordan’s 1993 death, though his attorney Chris Mumma argues he didn’t pull the trigger.
Green went before a judge in December 2018 to plead for an evidentiary hearing, as Mumma says his constitutional rights were violated and his previous legal team failed him in his first trial, his post conviction and his appellate case.
“He didn’t do it,” Mumma said after the hearing in December 2018. “He wasn’t there. He doesn’t know what happened. He is completely innocent of the charges he was convicted of. He has admitted and taken responsibility for the things he did do and if he served time for those things he would have been out 15 years ago.”
Green admits he helped his close friend, Larry Demery, cover up the killing. They drove around in Jordan’s red Lexus for days after the crime. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department found it a wooded area two weeks after the killing.
Calls made from the car phone in the Lexus ultimately led authorities to Demery and Green.
Mumma plans to appeal Judge Gilchrist’s decision.
Green has been in prison since March 12, 1996.
