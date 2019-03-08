Laney’s Saniya Rivers named Gatorade Player of the Year

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - In a first for Laney High School, sophomore guard Saniya Rivers was named the 2018-2019 Gatorade North Carolina Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She’s the first student-athlete at the high school to receive the honor.
The 5-foot-11 guard helped lead the Lady Buccaneers to a 28-1 record and the Class 4A quarterfinals while averaging 24.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.5 steals, and 4.1 assists a game.
Rivers was also named the Mideastern Conference Player of the Year and is ranked the No. 7 recruit in the class of 2021 by ESPN.
A devoted member of her church community, Rivers has volunteered locally assisting the elderly.
“Saniya Rivers is the best high school basketball player I’ve ever coached against,” said Adrienne Gale, head coach at Ashley High. “Not only does she have the best skills I’ve seen, but she’s also unselfish. She constantly looks for her teammates and makes others around her better.”
Rivers will now compete against other student-athletes across the country for Gatorade’s National Girls Basketball Player of the Year which will be announced in March.
