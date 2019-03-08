Help children in our community by volunteering with Guardian ad Litem

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Help abused and neglected children in our community by becoming a Guardian ad Litem (GAL) volunteer.
The volunteers are appointed by the court to represent the children.
GAL hosts an open house on Tues., March 12 from 11 a.m.-12:20 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m.
The open house is an opportunity for members of the community to learn more about the program and how to get involved. Staff and volunteers will be there to answer questions.
In 2018, the program served 770 children. GAL has 180 volunteers, which leaves about 30 children without a volunteer to help represent them in the court system.
Almost all of the group’s cases involve mental health, substance abuse and/or domestic violence.
Volunteers say the work is rewarding.
On Monday’s WECT News First at Four, we’ll interview Angel Echevarria, a GAL volunteer. He has been with the program for a year and works cases in New Hanover County as a team with his wife. He heard about the program on WECT News and decided to get involved. He will be joined by Lee Rochelle, the GAL Supervisor, who has been with the program for five years.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.