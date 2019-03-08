Gaming establishment raided for second time in six months

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Authorities, again, executed a search warrant of a gaming center in Columbus County that was raided in October 2018.
Undercover agents helped to expose the gaming establishment during an investigation that stemmed from several citizen complaints.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the agents went inside the 701 Business Center located at 2388 James B White Highway North in Whiteville and played the available video gaming machines. They were given cash payouts for their winnings, which is illegal in North Carolina.
Agents served a search warrant March 4, 2019 and seized over 80 video gaming machines, about ten flat screen televisions and about $8,000 in cash.
Owners and operators Daniel James Storie and Danny Storie were both charged with:
- outstanding warrants for four counts of gambling
- four counts of operating video gaming machines
- four counts of operating five or more video gaming machines
- one count of electronic sweepstakes
Both face additional charges stemming from a raid in Bladen County on Feb. 28 of four gaming establishments.
Linwood Norfleet Boudreau, Pamela Sibbet Duncan and Cynthia Dawn Duncan are also facing several charges in connection to running the video gaming establishment, in addition to charges from the gaming raid on Feb. 28 in Bladen County.
Deputies came across two people serving as security guards for the establishment during the search warrant execution - John Roshan Stanley and Nicholas Alexander McConnell. Neither Stanley nor McConnell are registered or licensed to be employed as an armed security guard. Outstanding criminal summons have been issued for both individuals.
Authorities raided this same gaming center in October 2018 and seized over 95 video gaming machines and over $27,000 in cash at that time.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.