‘At first I thought I only won $100’: Wilmington woman lands $100K lottery prize

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Anne Hall was having a difficult time falling asleep after purchasing a Big Money Playbook and some crossword scratch-off tickets from the Circle K on Gordon Road on Tuesday.
She had scratched the crosswords but stopped short of scratching the Big Money Playbook ticket.
“I went to bed but I had trouble sleeping,” Hall said. “Then I remembered I still had the playbook.”
So Hall got up and started scratching.
“At first I thought I only won $100,” Hall said. “When I got my glasses and looked at it again, I saw the extra zeros.”
Three extra zeros, to be exact.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I couldn’t go back to sleep after that.”
Hall claimed the $100,000 prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $70,756. She plans to use the money for a down payment on a new house.
The $20 Big Money Playbook ticket launched in December with three top prizes of $1 million and four $100,000 prizes. Two $1 million prizes remain, according to state lottery officials.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.