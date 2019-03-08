‘At first I thought I only won $100’: Wilmington woman lands $100K lottery prize

Hall claimed the $100,000 prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | March 8, 2019 at 8:47 AM EST - Updated March 8 at 8:47 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Anne Hall was having a difficult time falling asleep after purchasing a Big Money Playbook and some crossword scratch-off tickets from the Circle K on Gordon Road on Tuesday.

She had scratched the crosswords but stopped short of scratching the Big Money Playbook ticket.

“I went to bed but I had trouble sleeping,” Hall said. “Then I remembered I still had the playbook.”

So Hall got up and started scratching.

“At first I thought I only won $100,” Hall said. “When I got my glasses and looked at it again, I saw the extra zeros.”

Three extra zeros, to be exact.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” she said. “I couldn’t go back to sleep after that.”

Hall claimed the $100,000 prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $70,756. She plans to use the money for a down payment on a new house.

The $20 Big Money Playbook ticket launched in December with three top prizes of $1 million and four $100,000 prizes. Two $1 million prizes remain, according to state lottery officials.

